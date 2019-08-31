Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Holder Perceptive Advisors Has Raised Stake; As Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 330,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61 million, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 76,812 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 42,243 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Llc invested in 11,839 shares. State Street Corp holds 389,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 1,415 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company holds 826,868 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 12,965 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc invested in 1,527 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Northern invested in 0% or 291,071 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 43,531 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Management owns 195,600 shares. 250 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. D E Shaw & Company Inc accumulated 43,157 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Capital Ltd has 25,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 45,362 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon accumulated 0% or 106,279 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr Income Opportunities (KIO) by 79,357 shares to 35,470 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neuberger Berman High Yield (NHS) by 149,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Inco (IIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.91 million shares or 11.31% more from 2.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl owns 13,151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. City Of London Ltd reported 207,166 shares. Robinson Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2.15% or 641,350 shares. Raymond James Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 149,016 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Van Eck Assocs Corporation reported 98,123 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 36,498 shares. 176,294 are held by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 20,100 shares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited has 22,677 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 6,601 are owned by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. 88,904 were accumulated by Capital Lc. Wolverine Asset Management Lc owns 51,694 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 40,709 shares.