Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Holder Bvf Has Increased Its Stake; As Realpage (RP) Share Value Declined, Contour Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 235,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 44,893 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 770,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 518,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.46 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 277,761 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 110,922 shares. Northern Trust holds 291,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 43,070 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.02% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 16,900 shares. 9,000 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech Incorporated reported 10,092 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bvf Il reported 1.39 million shares. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Assetmark has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 288 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 15,868 shares. Knott David M accumulated 83,607 shares. Daiwa Gp owns 126 shares. 56,590 were accumulated by Alps Advsrs Incorporated. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 1,527 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.13 million activity.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3.40M shares to 4.06M shares, valued at $13.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 279,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16 million shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $62.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 314,241 shares. First Personal Services reported 238 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Amer Grp accumulated 1,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Marsico Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.19% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 7,977 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp reported 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 16,266 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Frontier Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 496,022 shares. Kwmg Limited Company holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Summit Creek Advsr Limited Co has invested 3.79% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Redwood Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 293,470 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 386,452 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 230,000 shares. 57 are owned by Cwm Ltd Com.