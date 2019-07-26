Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85

Table 1 highlights Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3%

Volatility and Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.06 beta, while its volatility is 206.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 32.4 and 32.4 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25% and 11.6%. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.