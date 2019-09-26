Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.2 shows that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s beta is 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, XBiotech Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 31.85% and its consensus target price is $13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 18.9% respectively. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, XBiotech Inc. has 20.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.