Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.57 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.27 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Risk and Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.2. From a competition point of view, Vaxart Inc. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 34.2%. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has weaker performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.