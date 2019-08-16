Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 11.2 and 11.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 37.9% respectively. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.