Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. scPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 60.3% respectively. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.