Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 7 236.03 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk and Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.2. In other hand, Neuralstem Inc. has beta of 1.94 which is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neuralstem Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Neuralstem Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 4.9%. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has weaker performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.