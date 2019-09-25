Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

We are comparing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -0.57 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 43.98 N/A -2.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.2 shows that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has beta of 2.4 which is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 49.6%. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.