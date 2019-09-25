Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

We are comparing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.32
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|43.98
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 2.2 shows that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has beta of 2.4 which is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 49.6%. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
