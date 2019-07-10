Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

We will be comparing the differences between Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mustang Bio Inc. are 6.3 and 6.3 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25% and 6.5%. Insiders owned roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.