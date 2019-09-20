Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.33
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|505.23
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.6%
|-18.2%
Liquidity
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 339.88% upside potential and an average price target of $1.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is $8, which is potential 184.70% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|-0.76%
|15.42%
|12.93%
|15.42%
|-21.79%
|25.96%
For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
