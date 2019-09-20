Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 505.23 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 339.88% upside potential and an average price target of $1.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is $8, which is potential 184.70% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.