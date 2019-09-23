Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

We will be comparing the differences between Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.68 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 highlights Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 120.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $165.5 consensus price target and a 28.07% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 95.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.