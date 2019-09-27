Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,711,625,112.65% -81% -32.8% Iterum Therapeutics plc 69,953,775.04% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 183.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.