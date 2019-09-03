Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 71.24 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.2 and its 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s beta is 2.57 which is 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 368.90% and an $1.5 consensus price target. Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $31.8, with potential upside of 561.12%. The data provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 37% respectively. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.