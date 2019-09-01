Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.36 N/A -0.57 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.11 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.2 beta indicates that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 334.78% for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $1.5. On the other hand, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 728.73% and its average target price is $15. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fortress Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.8% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.