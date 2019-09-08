Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Demonstrates Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.2 shows that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.87 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 346.96% and an $1.5 consensus price target. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus price target and a 217.46% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 17.5% respectively. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.