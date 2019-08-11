Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 61.92 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.2 beta means Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 120.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.95 which is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.