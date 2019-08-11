Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.30
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|61.92
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
Risk & Volatility
A 2.2 beta means Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 120.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.95 which is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.