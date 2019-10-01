Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

We are contrasting Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -0.57 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 47 0.00 32.13M -3.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 68,536,689.42% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 51.26% and its average target price is $62.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 50% respectively. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.