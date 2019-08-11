Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 25.78 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility and Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.2 and its 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Compugen Ltd.’s 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 24.3%. Insiders owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.