Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.53 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.2 beta indicates that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Champions Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.02 beta which makes it 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Champions Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.25 consensus target price and a 54.17% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.34%. Insiders Competitively, held 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Champions Oncology Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.