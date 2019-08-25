Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Since Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.30
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, BeyondSpring Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has weaker performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
BeyondSpring Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
