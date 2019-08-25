Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Since Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, BeyondSpring Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has weaker performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.