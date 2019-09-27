Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|-0.03
|32.33M
|-0.57
|0.00
|argenx SE
|132
|0.00
|36.73M
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9,746,759,119.69%
|-81%
|-32.8%
|argenx SE
|27,912,455.35%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of argenx SE is $171.5, which is potential 47.64% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 55.81%. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while argenx SE had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 11 factors argenx SE beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
