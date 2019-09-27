Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.03 32.33M -0.57 0.00 argenx SE 132 0.00 36.73M -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,746,759,119.69% -81% -32.8% argenx SE 27,912,455.35% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of argenx SE is $171.5, which is potential 47.64% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 55.81%. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while argenx SE had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors argenx SE beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.