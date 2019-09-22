Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.5, while its potential upside is 339.88%. Competitively the consensus target price of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 61.66% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 19.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.