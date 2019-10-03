Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) EPS Estimated At $-0.12; Green Dot (GDOT) Sentiment Is 1.08

Green Dot Corp (GDOT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 114 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 106 cut down and sold their stakes in Green Dot Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 44.34 million shares, up from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Green Dot Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 60 Increased: 79 New Position: 35.

Analysts expect Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) to report $-0.12 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see 500.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.0049 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3169. About 126,557 shares traded. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has declined 91.73% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CNAT News: 09/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at EASL Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Conatus at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 18/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ IDN-7314 Pan-caspase Inhibitor Reduces Hepatic Tissue Factor-Driven Coagulation In Vitro and In Vivo; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE TRIAL DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN HETEROGENEOUS OVERALL TRIAL POPULATION; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 08/03/2018 – Conatus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 18/04/2018 – CONATUS: IDN-7314 CUTS HEPATIC TISSUE FACTOR-DRIVEN COAGULATION; 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals: Trial Did Not Meet Its Primary Endpoint in the Heterogeneous Overall Trial Population; 10/03/2018 – Conatus Conference Call Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 14

More notable recent Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Long Will Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNAT) Cash Last? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) commences restructuring plan that includes reducing staff by approximately 40% – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 96% – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Conatus (CNAT) Completes Enrollment in Phase II NASH Study – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.19 million shares or 37.38% less from 8.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). 51,441 are owned by D E Shaw &. Albion Gp Ut, Utah-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Acadian Asset Lc reported 467,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 22,011 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 40,134 shares. Art Ltd has 60,430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Lpl Llc has invested 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Citadel Advsr Llc reported 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Northern holds 0% or 55,893 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.47M shares in its portfolio.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.51 million. The Company’s product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Green Dot Corporation’s (NYSE:GDOT) Recent Earnings Decline Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GDOT INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Disclosure Violations by Green Dot Corporation (GDOT), Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GDOT INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Securities Fraud by Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 123.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.54% negative EPS growth.

Toscafund Asset Management Llp holds 21.91% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation for 371,675 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc owns 95,550 shares or 4.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reliant Investment Management Llc has 1.7% invested in the company for 45,925 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.61% in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 42,292 shares.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 632,035 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) has declined 35.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40