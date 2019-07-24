Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) EPS Estimated At $-0.12; Eog Resources (EOG) Sentiment Is 1.2

Analysts expect Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 15.33% or $0.0468 during the last trading session, reaching $0.352. About 1.95M shares traded or 110.23% up from the average. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has declined 76.56% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CNAT News: 02/05/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE TRIAL DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN HETEROGENEOUS OVERALL TRIAL POPULATION; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-line Results from Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR Clinical Trial; 09/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at EASL Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals: Treatment Effect in Subgroup of Patients Supports Further Evaluation; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOPSY-BASED PROOF OF CONCEPT IN LIVER FIBROSIS AND CIRRHOSIS SUPPORTS FURTHER EVALUATION; 05/04/2018 – Conatus Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eog Resources Inc (EOG) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 392 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 326 sold and trimmed positions in Eog Resources Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 486.39 million shares, down from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eog Resources Inc in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 274 Increased: 294 New Position: 98.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.67 million. The Company’s product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Conatus to explore strategic alternatives – Seeking Alpha" on June 24, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 8.29 million shares or 11.09% more from 7.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs reported 20,601 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 183,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 124,643 shares. Hikari Power accumulated 0.02% or 200,488 shares. 58,493 are held by Northern. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 96,807 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). California Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). 12,700 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 92,104 were reported by National Bank Of America Corporation De. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 22,011 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 10,900 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc owns 73,791 shares. 2.46 million are owned by Mpm Asset Lc.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $856.80 million for 14.91 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $87.68. About 1.81 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $51.11 billion. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 14.89 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.