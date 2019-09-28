Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,711,625,112.65% -81% -32.8% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Vital Therapies Inc. has 1.32% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.