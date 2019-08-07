Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparing side by side

Since Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.33
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|132.27
|N/A
|-3.04
|0.00
Demonstrates Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
Risk & Volatility
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.2. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.27 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 387.80% and an $1.5 consensus target price. Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $29, with potential upside of 72.62%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.