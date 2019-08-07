Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparing side by side

Since Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 132.27 N/A -3.04 0.00

Demonstrates Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Risk & Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.2. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 387.80% and an $1.5 consensus target price. Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $29, with potential upside of 72.62%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.