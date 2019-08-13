Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Comparison side by side

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 7.82 N/A -4.45 0.00

Demonstrates Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility & Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.2 and its 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Radius Health Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.5, with potential upside of 400.83%. Competitively Radius Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 6.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Radius Health Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.