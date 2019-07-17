Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Volatility and Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.06 beta, while its volatility is 206.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 51.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.