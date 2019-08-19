Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.57 0.00 Motif Bio plc 2 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 6.46%. Insiders held roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Motif Bio plc.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Motif Bio plc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.