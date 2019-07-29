Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $1.5, while its potential upside is 378.77%. On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 107.67% and its average price target is $26. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 8.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.