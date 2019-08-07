Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Contrasting side by side

Since Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.04 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.