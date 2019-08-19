Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 25.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81.00% -32.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

$1.5 is the consensus target price of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 387.01%. The competitors have a potential upside of 135.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.2 and its 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.