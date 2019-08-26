Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) Contrasting side by side

Since Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.57 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.2 beta indicates that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Histogenics Corporation on the other hand, has 3.29 beta which makes it 229.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Histogenics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.