Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparison side by side

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.32 N/A -0.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Risk and Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.06 beta, while its volatility is 206.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc. has a 2.13 beta and it is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 378.77% and an $1.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,328.57%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25% and 16.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.1% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.