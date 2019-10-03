Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 7 0.00 29.86M -2.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,647,866,308.56% -81% -32.8% Forty Seven Inc. 414,147,018.03% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Forty Seven Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Forty Seven Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 191.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.