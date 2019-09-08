Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Comparing side by side

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.47 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 346.96% and an $1.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 65.15%. Based on the results shown earlier, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.34%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.