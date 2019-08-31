Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Comparison side by side

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.36 N/A -0.57 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 6.84 N/A -1.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.2. From a competition point of view, Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cerecor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 334.78% and an $1.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 224.07%. The data provided earlier shows that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cerecor Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 55.2%. Insiders held roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.