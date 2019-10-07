Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.21 16.88M -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,584,939,223.24% -81% -32.8% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,132,390,096.01% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 880.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.