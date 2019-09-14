Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparison side by side

Both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.38 N/A -0.57 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 16.46 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.2 beta. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, ADMA Biologics Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 302.04% upside potential and an average target price of $1.5. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.9, while its potential upside is 113.73%. The results provided earlier shows that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 50.4%. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.34%. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.