Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00 AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 14.7 and its Quick Ratio is 14.7. AC Immune SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 36.3% of AC Immune SA shares. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than AC Immune SA.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors AC Immune SA beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.