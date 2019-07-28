Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) Analysts See $-0.12 EPS; Sailingstone Capital Partners Decreased Its Eqt (EQT) Stake

Analysts expect Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.43% or $0.0133 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3133. About 241,227 shares traded. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has declined 76.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CNAT News: 04/04/2018 – CONATUS: POLT-HCV-SVR TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 02/05/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 08/03/2018 – Conatus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at EASL Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOPSY-BASED PROOF OF CONCEPT IN LIVER FIBROSIS AND CIRRHOSIS SUPPORTS FURTHER EVALUATION; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals: Treatment Effect in Subgroup of Patients Supports Further Evaluation; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE TRIAL DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN HETEROGENEOUS OVERALL TRIAL POPULATION; 07/03/2018 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Program Updates

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased Eqt Corp (EQT) stake by 11.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc analyzed 180,736 shares as Eqt Corp (EQT)'s stock rose 12.13%. The Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 1.39M shares with $28.74M value, down from 1.57M last quarter. Eqt Corp now has $3.66B valuation. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 6.56M shares traded or 57.39% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Retail Bank Trust stated it has 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 21,998 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Management. Nuwave Management Lc reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm Ny stated it has 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Brown Advisory owns 96,509 shares. Earnest has 115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Group stated it has 74,617 shares. Fincl Advantage holds 550 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0% or 35,837 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Invest Management Lc owns 0.98% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 2.18 million shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Co has 35,483 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Ltd Company owns 574,940 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 230,409 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 145,500 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. 7,765 shares were bought by Centofanti Erin R., worth $161,745 on Friday, March 29. 6,000 shares were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue, worth $118,740. On Tuesday, February 19 Lushko Jonathan M. bought $150,473 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 7,903 shares. The insider Jenkins Donald M. bought $111,895. $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. Shares for $320,208 were bought by Smith David Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. $28,574 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by McNally Robert Joseph.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EQT in report on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.39 million. The Company’s product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 8.29 million shares or 11.09% more from 7.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 245,078 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 239,083 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 73,791 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 92,104 shares. Bridgeway Capital invested in 183,300 shares. Art Advsr Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 124,643 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Reilly Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Albion Financial Grp Ut holds 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) or 12,000 shares. Creative Planning holds 22,000 shares. Citigroup has 9,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisers accumulated 175,476 shares. 58,493 were reported by Northern.