Conagra Foods (CAG) Stock Rose While F&V Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Aon Plc (AON) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Increased Position

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 24,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,044 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98M, up from 51,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $192.82. About 587,681 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 2.63M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,766 shares to 361,523 shares, valued at $36.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,171 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crypto News: Coinbase Seeks Protection; Binance Launches Margin Trading – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aon, Oxfam, and Etherisc launch first blockchain-based agricultural insurance policies for smallholder farmers in Sri Lanka – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 5 – GuruFocus.com” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,300 shares to 179,305 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,257 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).