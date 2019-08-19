Conagra Foods (CAG) Stock Price Declined While F&V Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Lowered Position as Stock Declined

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 820,571 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, down from 907,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 2.50 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 684,631 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 520 shares to 5,689 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,935 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symons Mgmt has 213,522 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Fjarde Ap reported 207,642 shares stake. Washington Natl Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ellington Grp Lc reported 25,900 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division holds 0.01% or 8,188 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 805,956 shares. Principal Financial Gru has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 466,209 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 40,447 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 15,605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 0.02% or 12,400 shares. Buckingham Mgmt has invested 0.77% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Westfield Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 3.24 million shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of stock or 1,600 shares. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28.