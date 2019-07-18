Conagra Foods (CAG) Shareholder F&V Capital Management Raised Holding by $3.20 Million as Share Value Rose; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Cut Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $506,080 as Shares Rose

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 2.00M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 6,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,558 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 17,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 4.97M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 18.97 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 35,561 shares to 60,885 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,600 shares to 27,961 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.