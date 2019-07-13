Conagra Foods (CAG) Shareholder F&V Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $3.20 Million as Market Value Rose; Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Shareholder Pettee Investors Has Cut Its Stake

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 3.54M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $234.67. About 178,239 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 6.15% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q EPS $3.48; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Huntington Ingalls; 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,960 shares to 89,413 shares, valued at $10.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,375 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.