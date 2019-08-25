Conagra Foods (CAG) Shareholder F&V Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Stake Maintained by Timucuan Asset Management Inc

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 3.84M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 182,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.45M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.18 million, up from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.05 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr owns 43,006 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 3,280 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.72% or 1.08M shares. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 42,074 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 58,989 shares. Gsa Llp reported 13,422 shares. 95,643 were accumulated by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 405,771 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 9,410 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc has invested 0.06% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 9.28 million shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.12% or 21,308 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0.33% or 88,604 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyer Corporon Wealth Limited Co invested 2.48% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 51,124 were reported by Cypress Cap. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bancorp Of Stockton reported 9,543 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv invested in 18,911 shares. Ls Investment Limited Company reported 22,922 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 1.27 million shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Td Cap Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Davenport & Co Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 9,412 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 48,800 shares stake. Moreover, Amp Cap Invsts Limited has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 113,173 shares. Huber Mngmt Llc holds 0.64% or 216,500 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.19% or 23,263 shares. 1,355 are held by Mcf Advsrs Limited Company.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A had bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865. On Friday, June 28 OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 25,000 shares.

