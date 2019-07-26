Conagra Foods (CAG) Shareholder F&V Capital Management Raised Holding; General Dynamics (GD) Holding Boosted by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 15,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $189.73. About 1.27M shares traded or 8.14% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 3.37M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 was bought by GREGOR JOIE A. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Conagra Falls On Q4 Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell Based on Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla Kills It With Euro Crash Tests; Alphabet, Arista, EA Charts To Bull You Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 06/27: (DOVA) (ZGNX) (OFG) (AAOI) (ACRS) (CAG) (RAD) (BA) (more) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,285 shares to 144,670 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,935 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 48,800 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 2.74 million shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Sandy Spring Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Korea Investment owns 2.15 million shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 113,167 shares. Bankshares holds 0.1% or 11,815 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13,112 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Private Ocean Lc accumulated 0.01% or 1,866 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “General Dynamics to Webcast 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Things Investors Need to Know About the U.S. Navy’s New Frigate – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “State Department clears $2.2B arms sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Aerospace and Defense Companies Gurus Agree on – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,600 shares to 483,340 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,422 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited reported 52,924 shares. Foundry Prtn Llc stated it has 0.21% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 8,600 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Raymond James And Associates holds 193,096 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tdam Usa Inc has 0.04% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,458 shares. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3,294 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 57,904 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0% or 150 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Johnson Grp Inc holds 5,287 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication holds 0.01% or 17,090 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd stated it has 2,422 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.13% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1.18 million shares. Interocean Cap Lc holds 1,448 shares.