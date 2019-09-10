Conagra Foods (CAG) Shareholder F&V Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $3.20 Million as Share Value Declined; Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Decreased Position by $360,939

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.59. About 1.02 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 3.36M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,153 shares to 2,339 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 14,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Technology Select Sec Etf (XLK).

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Time Is Not Different – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 30 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $213.27M for 16.28 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 83,411 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability owns 131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 4.6% or 958,454 shares. Menta Capital accumulated 8,233 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cordasco Fincl Net invested in 0.01% or 121 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 6,902 shares. Brown Advisory reported 2.53 million shares stake. Moreover, Jnba Advsr has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 52 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo stated it has 21,959 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts Corp has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Fred Alger Management has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sq Advsrs Ltd has invested 11.33% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 240,631 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1,539 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,285 shares to 144,670 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,689 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Lc holds 49,381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan owns 3,022 shares. 27,545 are owned by Oppenheimer And. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Natl Bank Of Stockton stated it has 9,543 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 48,800 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 900,324 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Fukoku Mutual Life has 4,960 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Incorporated Ltd invested in 5.13 million shares. Conning holds 9,316 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Horrell Cap Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 250,922 shares. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 24,713 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. The insider Arora Anil bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096. On Friday, June 28 the insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250.