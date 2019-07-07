Conagra Foods (CAG) Shareholder F&V Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $3.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Cp (GLDD) Stock Rose, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $715,760

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 3.91M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Cp (GLDD) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 89,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,845 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 338,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Cp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $714.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 405,409 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 10/04/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Merge to Become Leader in Home-Based Care; 19/04/2018 – Sen Chuck Shumer: SCHUMER SUCCESSFULLY LEAD EFFORT TO BLOCK SENATE BILL THAT COULD HAVE POLLUTED NEW YORK’S GREAT LAKES; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Upton: Holland Sentinel: Upton talks school safety, Great Lakes protection at Holland event; 30/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts LDO/CWO program; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home; 22/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Brown Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on Blocking Cloture of Legislation that Harms the Great Lakes; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inv Management Limited Co has 0.38% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 292,531 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 10,400 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp holds 94,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.64M are owned by Walthausen Limited Com. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) or 485,086 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.04% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). 997,629 are held by Morgan Stanley. Charles Schwab Inv owns 689,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grp One Trading LP has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Sei holds 43,014 shares. Raymond James & accumulated 21,837 shares.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 700.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $7.60M for 23.50 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 9,839 shares to 269,510 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 13,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,863 shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Communications (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was bought by Arora Anil. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865.

